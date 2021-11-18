Cleaner for Israeli defense minister charged with espionage

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel has charged the housekeeper for the country’s defense minister with espionage for allegedly offering to spy for hackers linked by news reports to Iran. Government documents said on Thursday that the man reportedly has a criminal record but worked at Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s home as a housekeeper. That’s raised questions about the thoroughness of background checks of people with access to Israel’s leaders. Shin Bet, Israel’s domestic security service, said in its statement that it is reviewing background check procedures. Israeli media has linked the group Goren contacted, “Black Shadow,” to Iran and several website crashes in Israel.