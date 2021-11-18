Czech Republic targets unvaccinated with new restrictions

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech government has approved new coronavirus restrictions that specifically target unvaccinated people amid a record surge of infections. Health Minister Adam Vojtech says that most unvaccinated people will no longer be allowed to show coronavirus test results in order to attend public events, go to bars or restaurants, visit hairdressers, museums and similar or use hotels. Only people who are vaccinated and those who have recently recovered from COVID-19 will remain eligible. The announcement came after the Czech daily tally soared to 22,511 new cases on Tuesday, eclipsing the previous record set Jan. 7 by almost 5,000.