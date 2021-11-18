DeSantis embraces coded ‘Brandon’ insult of Biden

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has embraced “Let’s go Brandon.” The Republican governor’s campaign said they picked the small Tampa suburb of Brandon as the place for his signing of a bill opposing White House vaccine mandates Thursday, trolling President Joe Biden by referring to what has become a popular stand-in for swearing at the president. The “Let’s Go Brandon” line has grown in popularity among Republicans who want to boost their credentials among the party’s hard-core base. DeSantis too has become more well-known nationally by opposing public health guidance during the pandemic. The crowd chanted the phrase as DeSantis smiled, calling Brandon a “great American city.”