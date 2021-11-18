Ex-teacher called ‘monster’ gets 2 years for sexual battery

MIAMI (AP) — A 23-year-old woman called her former high school teacher a “monster,” cursed at him and then clapped as he was handcuffed and led from a Miami-Dade courtroom. Seventy-two-year-old retired teacher Tom Privett pleaded guilty to sexually battering the woman when she was a teen. His sentence also includes two years of house arrest and 20 years probation. The victim couldn’t contain her rage Wednesday as she described how he took advantage of her. Privett sat stonefaced behind his mask, but was later required to apologize as a condition of his guilty plea. He said he hoped the pain he caused can heal.