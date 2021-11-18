Skip to Content
AP National News
By
New
Published 4:19 PM

Former London, Miami art dealer pleads guilty in fraud case

NEW YORK (AP) — A former London and Miami art dealer has pleaded guilty to defrauding art buyers and others of over $86 million. Inigo Philbrick entered the plea Thursday in Manhattan federal court. Prosecutors say the plea came to a single count of wire fraud for conducting a multi-year scheme to defraud individuals and entities to finance his art business. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams called Philbrick a serial swindler who took advantage of a lack of transparency in the art market to defraud art collectors, investors and lenders to finance his art business and lifestyle. Sentencing was set for March 18.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content