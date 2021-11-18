Glitchy features dent electric SUV reliability, survey finds

By TOM KRISHER

AP Auto Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Consumer Reports says electric SUVs generally are among the least reliable vehicles on the road, but it’s not because of the batteries or electric motors that power them. The magazine and website’s annual auto reliability survey found that it’s because of glitch-prone electronics including climate controls and power equipment. Electric SUVs were the least reliable category in the annual survey of subscribers who have more than 300,000 vehicles. Compact and plug-in gas-electric hybrids were the most reliable category.