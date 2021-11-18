NASA: Space station remains at high risk from shot satellite

By MARCIA DUNN

AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA says the International Space Station remains at increased risk from orbiting debris following this week’s Russian weapons test. On Monday, Russia used a missile to destroy a satellite in an orbit just above the space station. NASA says the highest risk to the station and its seven residents was in the first 24 hours. The U.S. Space Command is tracking more than 1,500 fragments from the satellite, with hundreds of thousands of pieces too small to see. NASA says it’s reviewing an upcoming spacewalk and other station operations, to assess the risk before proceeding.