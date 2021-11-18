New laws steer some teachers away from race-related topics

By TRAVIS LOLLER and ACACIA CORONADO

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — New measures that restrict how race is addressed in classrooms have spread confusion and anxiety among many educators. In some cases educators have begun pulling books and canceling lessons for fear of stirring controversy. Education officials still waiting to see how the laws will be enforced have nixed a contemporary issues class in a Tennessee district and removed Frederick Douglass’ autobiography from reading lists in an Oklahoma school system, among other examples. At least a dozen states have passed measures this year setting guardrails for how schools teach about racism, sexism and other topics.