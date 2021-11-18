New migrant caravan begins in southern Mexico

By EDGAR H. CLEMENTE

Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — As Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador opens talks on immigration and other issues with his North American counterparts in Washington, a new migrant caravan has walked out of the southern Mexican city of Tapachula. The new group of migrants heading north Thursday served as a fresh reminder of the urgent need to address the region’s migration, which López Obrador hopes to convey in his meeting with President Joe Biden. About 2,000 mostly Central American and Haitian migrants make up the latest attempted caravan. Migrants confined to Tapachula near the Guatemala border have grown increasingly frustrated with the slow processing of their asylum cases.