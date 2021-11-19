A defining image: Rittenhouse nearly crumbles out of picture

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse, fighting back sobs, nearly collapsed out of the television camera’s sight as the last of five ‘not guilty’ verdicts was read in a Wisconsin courtroom. It instantly became the defining image of his murder trial’s climactic moment, which became the subject of such passionate debate that major broadcast and cable news networks set aside regular programming to reveal the jury’s decision. The verdict Friday didn’t end the strong opinions that raced through the media. Rittenhouse’s relieved lawyer, Mark Richards, was questioned by reporters after the trial live on television and ended the news conference with the plaintive request: ‘Can I go home?’