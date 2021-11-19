Skip to Content
A most wanted US fugitive found dead in South Carolina home

SENECA, S.C. (AP) — Investigators say one of the most wanted fugitives in the United States apparently died about four months ago in a South Carolina home. Authorities say 70-year-old Frederick Cecil McLean had been on the U.S. Marshals Service’s 15 Most Wanted list since 2006, a year after the San Diego Sheriff’s Department issued arrest warrants and determined he was a high risk to continue attacking girls. McLean was found dead in a home in Seneca, South Carolina, on Nov. 6 after a concerned neighbor called police and said he hadn’t been seen in a while. Investigators say McLean died from natural causes. Marshals are investigating whether anyone helped McLean avoid capture for more than 15 years.

