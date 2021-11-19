Canadian province sets gas, travel restrictions after floods

By JIM MORRIS

Associated Press

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The British Columbia government has announced limits to the amount of fuel people can purchase at gas stations in some parts of the province and is restricting non-essential travel as highways begin to reopen following torrential rains that caused floods and mudslides. Provincial Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said non-essential vehicles will be limited to about 8 gallons (30 liters) per trip to the gas station. The order is expected to last until Dec. 1. These steps will keep commercial traffic moving, stabilize our supply chains and make sure everyone gets home safely,” Farnworth told a news conference.