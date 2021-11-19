Denver suburb will pay $15M to settle Elijah McClain lawsuit

By COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — The Denver suburb of Aurora has agreed to pay $15 million to settle a lawsuit brought by the parents of Elijah McClain, a Black man who died after suburban Denver police stopped him on the street and put him in a neckhold two years ago. Sheneen McClain’s lawyer Qusair Mohamedbhai said terms of the settlement were accepted by a judge Friday in Denver. The lawsuit alleged that the police’s violent treatment of McClain amounted to torture and was part of a pattern of racially biased policing. McClain was a 23-year-old massage therapist who played his violin for cats in a rescue shelter.