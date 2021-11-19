Mick Rock, photographer of 1970s music icons, dies at 72

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Photographer Mick Rock, whose iconic portraits of rock stars saw him dubbed “the man who shot the 70s,” has died. He was 72. A statement posted Friday on Rock’s official social media accounts said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share our beloved psychedelic renegade Mick Rock has made the Jungian journey to the other side.” No cause of death was given. Born in London in 1948, Rock studied at Cambridge University where he met Syd Barrett, a founding member of Pink Floyd, who became one of his first subjects. He was David Bowie’s official photographer in the early 1970s, and took now-famous images of Iggy Pop, Lou Reed, Debbie Harry and Queen.