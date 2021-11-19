Thailand’s festival honoring rivers also pollutes them

By TASSANEE VEJPONGSA

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Thais have flocked to rivers and lakes to release small floats adorned with flowers and candles in an annual festival honoring the goddess of water, with many of the hundreds of thousands of floats ending up clogging and polluting the country’s waterways. Within hours, workers began trawling the rivers to fish out the offerings, as paying tribute to the divinity is increasingly proving to be ecologically hazardous. The Loy Krathong festival allows believers to symbolically float their misfortunes away on “krathongs” and start another year of life with a clean slate. In the last two years, workers collected nearly half a million floats from Bangkok’s waterways, many of them made from polluting polystyrene foam.