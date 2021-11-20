Heavy rains in southern Indian state kill 17, dozens missing

By OMER FAROOQ

Associated Press

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Authorities in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh say at least 17 people have died and dozens are reported missing after days of heavy rains. The state has been struck by intense torrents since Thursday, sparking massive floods in at least five districts. Police say the death toll rose to 17 on Friday night after three people were killed when a building collapsed. Rescue teams have been deployed to worst-hit districts, while authorities have evacuated hundreds to shelters. But overflowing dams have caused more flooding, leaving hundreds of villages marooned and many residents stuck in their homes. Andhra Pradesh is the third state to be hit by incessant monsoon rains in India recently.