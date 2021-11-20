US congressmen in Lebanon over crippling economic crisis

BEIRUT (AP) — A group of U.S. congressmen have held meetings with Lebanon’s top leaders during a fact-finding mission to the Middle East nation roiled by an unprecedented economic crisis. The delegation is on a three-day trip that started Friday and will report to President Joe Biden and the Congress, proposing ways to help the Lebanese. The country’s new government, in place since September, has struggled to kick off reforms and negotiations with the International Monetary Fund. Lebanon’s crisis is rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement. The international community has said it will only help Lebanon once it implements wide reforms and tackles widespread corruption.