North Macedonia: 4 charged for torturing fellow migrants

By KONSTANTIN TESTORIDES

Associated Press

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Two Pakistanis and two Afghan minors have been arrested and charged for detaining fellow migrants in a makeshift camp at North Macedonia’s border with Serbia and torturing them. Authorities said Sunday that the criminal gang had operated since August. Prosecutors say the 35 detained migrants had their passports and cellphones confiscated and were physically abused, including sexually. The suspects demanded money to let the migrants cross into Serbia. Police from North Macedonia and Serbia raided the camp Saturday. The suspects, who were placed in pretrial detention, face up to eight years in jail if convicted.