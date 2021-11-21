Palestinian kills 1, injures 4 before police shoot him dead

By ILAN BEN ZION

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian assailant killed one Israeli and injures four others near the entrance to a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site before being fatally shot by Israeli police. Police say the violence took place near an entrance to a contested flashpoint shrine known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary. Violence surrounding the site, which is considered holy by both faiths, has triggered previous rounds of fighting between Israel and the Palestinians, most recently in May. Police said two of those lightly injured were officers and identified the attacker as an east Jerusalem resident in his 40s. The Hamas militant group praised the attack in a statement but stopped short of claiming responsibility, calling the incident a “heroic operation.”