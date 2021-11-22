Ex-OAS ambassador detained in Nicaragua

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaragua’s former ambassador to the Organization of American States has been detained by unidentified men outside his home, his wife said. Edgard Parrales was forced into a vehicle by two men dressed in civilian clothes, according to his wife, Carmen Dolores Córdova. She said the men did not show any badges or arrest warrant, and said she considers it a kidnapping. The government did not confirm Parrales had been detained. The incident comes three days after the government of President Daniel Ortega announced its intention to withdraw from the OAS, a move that Parrales had described as “nonsensical.”