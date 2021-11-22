Is travel safe during the pandemic this holiday season?

By DEE-ANN DURBIN

AP Business Writer

Traveling this holiday season can be safe if you’re fully vaccinated for COVID-19. For those who haven’t gotten their shots, officials advise delaying travel. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also says not to travel if you’re sick, or if you tested positive for COVID-19 and your isolation period isn’t over yet — even if you’re fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated people who decide to travel should get a COVID-19 test one to three days before travel and three to five days after returning. The agency notes all travelers must still wear masks on planes and other indoor public transportation areas.