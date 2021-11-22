Protesters in Armenia demand tougher stance on Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Opposition supporters have blocked traffic in Armenia’s capital to urge the government to take a tougher stance amid tensions with neighboring Azerbaijan. The protesters demanded Monday that the authorities don’t sign documents on the delimitation and demarcation of the border between the countries and reject Azerbaijan’s plans for transport corridors across Armenian territory. Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a decades-old dispute over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Fierce fighting that erupted in September 2020 ended six weeks later with a Russia-brokered peace deal that saw Azerbaijan gain control of a significant part of Nagorno-Karabakh and reclaim all the regions that were controlled by Armenian forces outside the separatist region.