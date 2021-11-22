US announces more sanctions over Russian gas pipeline

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department is keeping up pressure on Russia over a Russian pipeline project in Europe that the United States opposes. The State Department announced sanctions Monday on what it said was a business with Russian links involved in the Nordstream 2 project. In a statement, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Biden administration has now targeted eight people and 17 vessels involved in the pipeline. Russia-controlled gas giant Gazprom owns the pipeline, which will carry Russian gas to Germany. The United States opposes the energy project on the grounds it will increase Russian leverage in Europe.