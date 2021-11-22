Venezuela votes in regional election under international eye

By REGINA GARCIA CANO

Associated Press

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A divided Venezuelan opposition has found itself on familiar territory, having lost an overwhelming majority of races disputed in a regional election over the weekend. But the divisions over how to move forward from their expected defeat and achieve their goal of knocking off President Nicolás Maduro have never been so evident. The disagreements even extend to the act of voting itself, with one of its most recognizable leaders, skipping the polls Sunday, when more than 3,000 offices were contested. The opposition parties ultimately took home three gubernatorial races, but working together, they had once won double that number.