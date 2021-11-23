ICC: Philippines wants ‘war on drugs’ probe to be deferred

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Philippines has asked the International Criminal Court to defer its crimes against humanity investigation linked to the country’s deadly “war on drugs.” The request will delay and could even halt altogether the international probe into the deadly crackdown. The Philippines argues in a letter to ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan dated Nov. 10 that it already is investigating the crimes and so the international court does not have jurisdiction. Khan says that while his investigation must now be temporarily suspended, his office “will continue its analysis of information already in its possession and any new information it may receive from third parties.” The court’s chief prosecutor made the announcement Tuesday.