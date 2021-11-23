Story about dog ‘selling’ mansion part of long-running tale

By TERRY SPENCER

Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The recent story that a German shepherd is selling a Miami mansion once owned by Madonna appears to be part of a long-running ruse. The story reported by The Associated Press last week appears to be part of a long-running story shared by an Italian pharmaceutical scion. Maurizio Mian has claimed the line of dogs are the beneficiaries of an eccentric German countess who left her fortune to German shepherd Gunther III and his progeny. There is no evidence the countess ever existed. Madonna’s former home is being sold by the Gunther Corp., but the dog’s role appears to be little more than a joke.