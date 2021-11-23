Victims killed in northwest Nebraska plane crash identified

CHADRON, Neb. (AP) — Officials have identified three people killed in a northwest Nebraska plane crash. The Star-Herald reports the local coroner on Tuesday named the victims of the Sunday crash as 44-year-old Dr. Matthew Bruner, his 21-year-old son Noah Bruner, and 19-year-old Gering resident Sydnee Brester. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash. The agency says the six-passenger plane took off from Chadron Municipal Airport and crashed about a mile and a half away. Dr. Matthew Bruner was the chief medical officer at Regional West Medical Center. Brester was a freshman at Western Nebraska Community College.