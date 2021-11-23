Yemen’s Houthis: Saudi coalition strike hits Sanaa factory

CAIRO (AP) — Yemen’s rebels say a Saudi-led coalition airstrike has gutted a plastics factory in the rebel-held capital of Sanaa, the latest attack amid an escalation in fighting in recent weeks. The early Tuesday strike hit a factory owned by a Syrian national and situated near a hospital in the south of the city, according to a statement from the Iran-backed Houthi rebels. No casualties were immediately reported. Yemen’s war began with the 2014 takeover of Sanaa by the Houthis, who control much of the country’s north. The Saudi-led coalition entered the war the following year determined to restore the internationally recognized government and oust the rebels.