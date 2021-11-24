Acquitted and in demand, Rittenhouse ponders what’s next

By MICHAEL TARM and AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — When he was acquitted of murder for shootings during unrest in Kenosha, Kyle Rittenhouse went from staring at possible life behind bars to red-hot star of the right. He taped an exclusive interview with Tucker Carlson and went with his mom to visit Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, where the two men were photographed smiling and snapping a thumbs-up. For Rittenhouse, a year of legal uncertainty over whether his claim of self-defense would stand up has given way to uncertainty over what’s next. Even as he figures out his next moves, fundraising is continuing on his behalf, ostensibly to retire legal bills from his trial but perhaps in recognition that he may face civil lawsuits over the shootings.