EXPLAINER: Trio guilty of killing Ahmaud Arbery. What now?

By KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — The killing got captured on video and shared around the world. It showed Ahmaud Arbery running toward, then around an idling pickup truck before its driver blasted him at close range with a shotgun. After 13 days of testimony, a disproportionately white jury in Georgia convicted all three white men of murder charges. Murder convictions carry a minimum penalty of life in prison. The judge decides whether that comes with or without the possibility of parole. Even if the possibility of parole is granted, a person convicted of murder must serve 30 years before becoming eligible.