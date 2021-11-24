New Russian module launched to International Space Station

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian rocket has blasted off successfully to deliver a new docking module to the International Space Station. The Soyuz rocket lifted off as scheduled at 6:06 p.m. (1306 GMT) Wednesday from the Russian launch facility in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, carrying the Progress cargo ship with the Prichal (Pier) docking module attached to it. The craft is set to dock at the station on Friday, hooking up to the new Russian Nauka (Science) laboratory module that was added to the station in July. The new spherical module with six docking ports will allow potential future expansion of the Russian segment of the station.