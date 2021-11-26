Macao detains Suncity boss after over illegal gambling

BEIJING (AP) — Macao police have detained the head of Macao’s biggest junket organizer and others after Chinese authorities issued an arrest warrant for them over accusations that they ran an illegal cross-border gambling syndicate. The arrests in the gambling enclave came after prosecutors in Wenzhou in the eastern province of Zhejiang on Friday accused Suncity Group CEO Alvin Chau and another person of setting up casinos across China. Casinos and most forms of gambling are illegal in mainland China, and Macao is the only Chinese city allowed to operate a casino. Mainland visitors are able to travel to Macao to gamble but are required to obtain a visa. Suncity has denied allegations it’s targeting mainland Chinese with online gambling.