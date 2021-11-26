Hawaii city worker stuck in sewage treatment plant tank dies

HONOLULU (AP) — A Honolulu city worker has died after being trapped in a tank at a sewage treatment plant. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports firefighters received a 911 call requesting “a confined space” rescue at the Honouliuli Wastewater Treatment Plant. Because of federal rules, a hazardous materials unit was first deployed to check the air quality in the tank to determine whether it was safe for a rescue team to enter. Rescuers retrieved the worker once the hazmat unit deemed the area safe. The city didn’t elaborate on the worker’s condition at the point of rescue, but confirmed that the worker died. The worker’s death is being investigated.