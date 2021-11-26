US, 6 other nations urge tight ban on arms sales to Myanmar

By GRANT PECK

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — The United States and six other nations are calling on the international community to suspend all assistance to Myanmar’s military, and expressing grave concern over reports of human rights abuses by its security forces. Their call comes as fears of an escalation of violence grow in the Southeast Asian nation, whose army is attempting to crush an increasingly active armed opposition movement seeking to end military rule. It highlights human rights violations in the country’s northwest, where government attacks have reportedly displaced tens of thousands of villagers. China and Russia are allies and arms suppliers to the ruling military, which ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February.