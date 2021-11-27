Kyrgyzstan’s parliamentary vote to boost president’s clout

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Voters in Kyrgyzstan are casting ballots in a parliamentary vote Sunday that comes just over a year after a forceful change of government in the ex-Soviet Central Asian nation. President Sadyr Zhaparov, who was elected in January following protests that ousted his predecessor, expects the ballot to further cement his grip on power. With 65% of precincts counted, three blocs all supporting Zhaparov emerged as top vote getters. Kyrgyzstan, a nation of 6.5 million that borders China, is a member of Russia-dominated economic and security alliances. It hosts a Russian air base and depends on Moscow’s economic support. After his election, Zhaparov pushed for a referendum that approved a new Constitution that substantially increased presidential powers at the expense of parliament.