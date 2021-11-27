Russia jails 5 people over coal mine disaster that killed 51

By DASHA LITVINOVA

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court has ordered five people to remain in pre-trial detention for two months pending an investigation into a devastating blast in a coal mine in Siberia that resulted in dozens of deaths. Authorities reported 51 deaths after a methane explosion rocked the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo region in southwestern Siberia on Thursday. The toll included 46 miners and five rescuers. The tragedy appears to be the deadliest in Russia since 2010. The Central District Court in the city of Kemerovo ruled Saturday to jail the mine’s director, his deputy, section supervisor and two state officials. They are accused of violations that resulted in multiple deaths and face up to seven years in prison if convicted.