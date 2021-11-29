Ghana orders vaccinations for restaurant, stadium access

By FRANCIS KOKUTSE

Associated Press

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Ghana’s government is ordering access to beaches, restaurants, night clubs and stadiums be limited to people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, as part of its efforts to fight the spread of the virus. Ghana’s health service director-general Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said that while the omicron variant of coronavirus has not yet been identified in the West African nation, the government health service is taking steps to protect the country towards the Christmas season. At least 5.45 million people of Ghana’s population of 31 million have received at least one vaccine dose. Vaccines being given in Ghana include AstraZeneca, Sputnik V, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson.