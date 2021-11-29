Prosecutors to begin case against Jussie Smollett in Chicago

By DON BABWIN and SARA BURNETT

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Testimony is set to begin in the trial of ex-“Empire” actor Jussie Smollett. Prosecutors said at Smollett’s trial in Chicago on Monday that he staged a homophobic and racist attack in January 2019. But his defense attorney says Smollett is “a real victim” of a “real crime.” Defense attorney Nenye Uche told jurors that two brothers attacked Smollett because they didn’t like him. He also suggested a third person was involved in the attack. Prosecutor Dan Webb says Smollett and the brothers faked the attack after a television studio didn’t take hate mail he received seriously. Webb says testimony will start Tuesday with a Chicago police officer taking the witness stand.