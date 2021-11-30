Appeals court orders release of some Mueller report passages

By ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court is directing the Justice Department to disclose certain redacted passages from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation report that relate to individuals who were investigated by prosecutors but not ultimately charged. The ruling came in a public records complaint from the news organization BuzzFeed, which sued for an unredacted version of Mueller’s report examining Russian election interference and possible ties to Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign. Though the three-judge panel said a lower court judge was correct in ruling that certain portions of the report should remain redacted, it said other passages can be disclosed because they involve facts available elsewhere in the report.