Gucci heirs says ‘House of Gucci’ narrative is inaccurate

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

The Gucci family is not pleased with the depiction of their relatives in the new film “House of Gucci,” starring Adam Driver and Lady Gaga. In a statement issued this week, they said the narrative is “anything but accurate” and that the filmmakers did not consult them at all in the making of the film about the troubled dynastic luxury brand and the murder of Maurizio Gucci. The Guccis, who have no association anymore with the brand, have been concerned about the Ridley Scott film from the beginning and said they reserve the right take action to protect their name.