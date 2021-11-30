Investigators track ammunition in fatal film set shooting

By MORGAN LEE

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities are pursuing new leads on possible sources of live ammunition involved in actor Alec Baldwin’s fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the New Mexico set of a western movie. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday searched the premises of an Albuquerque-based firearms and ammunition supplier to the film “Rust.” The supplier says he may know where live rounds came from, describing ammunition he received from a friend in the past that had been assembled from parts. Baldwin fired a prop revolver he though was harmless during a “Rust” rehearsal on Oct. 21, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding the director.