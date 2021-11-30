Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 3:00 PM

Police: Bank robber arrested after prison term for new heist

By CURT ANDERSON
AP Legal Affairs Writer

BELLEAIR BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say serial Florida bank robber once dubbed the “I-4 bandit” has been arrested for a new holdup just months after his release from prison. Authorities said Tuesday that 55-year-old David Marc Ratcliff was caught after a chase in the Gulf coast town of Belleair Beach following a robbery at a Wells Fargo branch in nearby Clearwater. Ratcliff had been released from federal prison in June after serving most of a 25-year sentence for the previous robberies along the Interstate 4 corridor. Authorities say they believe he also committed two other bank robberies since his prison release. Jail records did not list an attorney for him.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content