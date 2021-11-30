Veterinarians call for medical care for 2 Pakistan elephants

By MUHAMMAD FAROOQ

Associated Press

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — The head of a team of veterinarians has called for urgent medical care for a pair of elephants in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi. Dr. Frank Goeritz, whose team was sent by the global animal welfare group Four Paws to examine four elephants, reported Tuesday that one of the elephants needs a “complicated” surgery to remove damaged and infected tusks. A second elephant has dental problems and a medical issue with a foot. Four Paws said a Pakistani court in Karachi had asked the group to assess the well-being of the four elephants in Karachi Zoo and Karachi Safari Park.