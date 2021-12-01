Algeria’s top parties keep power in local elections

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — The parties of Algeria’s ruling majority dominated local and regional elections while Islamist parties saw their support diminish. The head of the election authority announced the results Tuesday evening. Saturday’s elections came amid widespread worry and frustration over rising prices for basic goods, housing and health care. The long-ruling FLN party won the most seats in town halls around Africa’s largest country, followed by allied party RND. Widespread disillusionment kept turnout low, at 34-36%. President Abdelmadjid Tebboune framed the voting as the final step in a process of renewing politics after his predecessor was ousted in pro-democracy protests.