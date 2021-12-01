Global shares mostly rise despite mounting omicron worries

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mostly higher amid nervous trading due to worries over the newest coronavirus variant. Shares rose in Paris, Frankfurt and London after most markets in Asia also finished higher. The detection of the omicron variant in Japan and other countries is raising fears that further measures to contain infections could squelch tourism and economic activity. On Wednesday, Japan ordered a suspension of new reservations on incoming commercial flights until the end of the year. Experts say it may take weeks before they better understand whether the omicron variant causes serious illness.