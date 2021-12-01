Brazil confirms 3rd omicron case, considers new measures

By DIANE JEANTET

Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian health officials have confirmed a third known case of the omicron coronavirus variant. The government is examining possible new measures to contain the spread of the new variant, such as suspending some flights and requiring vaccine certificates from arriving passengers. Sao Paulo’s health secretariat said on Wednesday a passenger from Ethiopia tested positive for Covid-19 upon landing in Sao Paulo on Dec. 27. He’s in isolation and in good health. The news comes a day after health officials reported Latin America’s first confirmed cases of the omicron variant in two travelers arriving from South Africa.