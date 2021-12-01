Loyalty to family — instead of CNN — puts Cuomo at risk

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Tight family bonds are usually admirable, but in Chris Cuomo’s case, loyalty to his brother has put his job as a journalist at CNN at risk. CNN suspended its prime-time anchor indefinitely while it further investigates his role in trying to help his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, fight against sexual harassment charges. In testimony released this week, Chris Cuomo said obligations to his brother drove the actions that have raised ethical questions. Documents released by New York’s attorney general revealed the extent to which Cuomo strategized with his brother’s aides to help fight sexual harassment charges, and tried to learn from other journalists what damaging stories on his brother were being worked on.