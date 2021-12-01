Outside Supreme Court, crowd amplifies abortion arguments

By PARKER PURIFOY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s a crowded scene outside the Supreme Court, where hundreds of abortion debate partisans are trading chants while justices hear highly anticipated arguments inside. “Whose choice?” “My choice!” was a frequent call-and-response Wednesday, countered by, “Hey hey, ho ho, Roe v. Wade has got to go.” Inside the chambers, lawyers for the Center for Reproductive Rights were challenging Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban. Outside, a man with a bullhorn tried to drown out abortion rights advocates, saying: “You love the murder of children.” Representative Barbara Lee, a Democrat and co-chair of the Congressional Pro-Choice Caucus, described having an abortion before the Supreme Court legalized them nationwide, and said many Black women did not survive.