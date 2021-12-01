Police: Man stabs 2 Indianapolis officers before he is shot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a man armed with multiple knives stabbed two Indianapolis police officers early Wednesday before they shot and wounded him. Officers responding to a reported disturbance about 1 a.m. came in contact with the man, who said another person was harassing him. Police say the officers told the man they would attempt to locate the other person, but when they walked away he stabbed one of them in the neck and the other in the chest. Police say both officers shot at the man, who was hospitalized in stable condition. The officers were hospitalized in stable condition. A police report indicates a 20-year-old man was arrested and is facing two preliminary charges of attempted murder.