UK police investigating antisemitic hate crime in London

LONDON (AP) — British police say they are investigating a video which appeared to show a group of men spitting at a bus full of Jewish people celebrating Hanukkah in central London. The Community Security Trust, a charity which monitors antisemitic incidents, said the open-top bus was full of people celebrating the first night of Hanukkah on London’s busy Oxford Street. It said the party was “interrupted by an extremely hostile, threatening and abusive group of men.” Video taken from the bus appeared to show the men shouting and making obscene hand gestures and Nazi salutes at the people on the hired bus. The Metropolitan Police said Monday’s incident is being treated as a hate crime. No arrests have yet been made.